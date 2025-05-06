Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 3rd May 2025
As the vigil met once again in London, protesting against the ongoing human rights abuses, and calling for democracy and the rule of law, something highly disturbing had taken place in South Africa, earlier in the week.
One of the so-called Geza Movement spokesperson-in-chief, Nyokayemabhunu, who had been seized by South Africa authorities (possibly at the request of the Mnangagwa regime), was hauled before SA courts on the grounds that he did not have the necessary documents to be in SA.
As matters were adjourned and before he was taken back to the cells, two men (reputedly from Interpol) immediately pounced on him and effected another arrest on behalf of the Zimbabwe government. This time, the arrest was to do with some fraudulent activities committed in Zimbabwe, really?
Nyakayemabhunu now faces extradition to Zimbabwe where, like many before him, his fate will be effectively sealed. This raises fundamental questions. Are those fleeing Zimbabwe to seek refuge in South Africa or any part of SADC safe?
What does the Nyokayemabhunu debacle mean to activists calling for removal of ED and his ZANU PF regime from the diaspora, let along from within Zimbabwe? Does this explain why Zimbabweans in South Africa failed to stand in solidarity with Nyokayemabhunu?
Is this the reason why former CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa jumped ship, to leave the opposition movement decapitated and lost.And is this why the so-called stayaway called by Geza failed to get any takers? When everything has been considered, wither the Geza Movement now? There is a school of thought that suggest that since ZANUPF is a military party, the coup has to happen in that party first before any change is possible – true?
