Match irrigation capacity with hectarage, Zinwa tells farmers

Patience Maturure

Herald Reporter

WHEAT farmers have been urged to match irrigation capacity with hectarage and plant within the optimum window period of May 1 to 15 for best yields, as the country targets increased productivity and crop quality.

Seed Co group head of agronomy for Africa, Mrs Wendy Madzura, made the call yesterday, urging all prospective growers to register their water requirements with the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa).

“Farmers must engage Zinwa, the custodian of the water resource, for the information; otherwise, each dam has a calibration metre used to read the water quantity.

“Zinwa is also responsible for allocating water to various water users depending on applied water permits,” she said.

Similarly, Zinwa recently advised all raw water users to apply for and sign water abstraction agreements to ensure sustainable use of the available water.

The country is on the threshold of the 2025 winter wheat season with the nation targeting to plant 120 000 hectares with a yield projected around 600 000 tonnes.

Zinwa’s head of communication and marketing, Mrs Marjorie Munyonga, said improved water inflows in the Zambezi River were also set to have a positive impact on power generation and water-related activities.

“Improved water flows will certainly have a positive impact on water-related activities, including power generation and recreation.

“Water is agriculture’s second most strategic resource, coming only after land. It then follows that the link between water security and a successful winter cropping season cannot be overlooked,” she said.

Mrs Munyonga said the national dam level average was 89,1 percent.

“What is of paramount importance is to use the available water in a sustainable manner, hence Zinwa is appealing to all raw water users to apply for and sign water abstraction agreements, as required by the law.

“These agreements make it possible for Zinwa to efficiently allocate the available water among the ever-competing uses,” she said.

Latest statistics show that most dams for irrigation and water supply are above 80 percent full while a few ones are below 50 percent.

Zinwa cited dams such as Blockley in the Manyame Catchment, which is for irrigation and water supply and is 28,3 percent full, Mazowe (irrigation) 36,8 percent, Lower Ncema in Mzingwane Catchment (water supply) 29,4 percent while Mwenje in the Mazowe Catchment is 37,1 percent full.

Meanwhile, Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo recently assured farmers of a stable power supply for the winter cropping season.

The minister said this was due to improved flow in the Zambezi River, as measured at Victoria Falls, which has a positive impact on the region’s hydroelectric power generation at Lake Kariba.

Kariba South is Zimbabwe’s second-largest power source. Minister Moyo said that with the increased water levels at Kariba, the power supply would be sufficient to meet the needs of farmers during the winter cropping season, and the development was expected to bring relief to farmers who rely heavily on electricity for irrigation and other farming activities.

“The improved water inflows at Victoria Falls are a welcome development for the agriculture sector, which is a significant contributor to the country’s economy.

“By ensuring a stable power supply, the Government aims to support farmers in maximising their crop yields and productivity during the winter season,” he said.

This development also comes as a relief to thousands of farmers across the country, particularly those in regions heavily dependent on irrigation for wheat production.

The country’s increased hectarage for this winter is part of its broader agricultural transformation and food self-sufficiency agenda.