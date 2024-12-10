Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 7th December 2024
https://www.flickr.com/photos/
On a very windy and wet day, Vigil and ROHR activists, unfazed by the weather, had a very busy time. ROHR members met in the morning to discuss the day’s events. Then a group took a petition to 10 Downing Street to be delivered to the UK Prime Minister (see below). And the Vigil ran as usual.
Petition to the United Kingdom Government from the Zimbabwe Vigil and the Restoration of Human Rights (ROHR) International on 07/12/2024
Over the last 40 years, Zimbabwe has had a history of state-sponsored electoral violence, voter fraud and suppression of perceived opposition supporters with impunity. Instead, perpetrators of these acts are protected and rewarded whilst the political environment continues to deteriorate. All key state organs including the judiciary, the electoral body (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) and the security sector are controlled by the military controlled ruling party, Zanu PF.
Zimbabwe had its general election last year in what the EU observer mission described as a ‘climate of fear’. Following the 23 August 2023 general elections, the ruling party Zanu PF and its President, Emmerson Mnangagwa were clandestinely announced as winners by the biased Zimbabwe Electoral Commission but these results were strongly disputed by the opposition and condemned by the international community as ‘rigged’ and marred by widespread violence.
As things stand, Zimbabwe’s political environment continues to deteriorate. Zimbabwe remains a hostile terrain for genuine opposition and civil society activists or any perceived opponent to ZANU PF. The enactment of the so-called Patriotic Act 2023 and the Private Voluntary Organisations Act 2023 have meant that the democratic space has been further shrunk.
To that end, arbitrary arrests of perceived opponents and denial of justice is commonplace in Zimbabwe. The law is applied in a partisan fashion, leaving ZANU PF functionaries committing heinous crimes with impunity. Elections in Zimbabwe are meaningless as the ZEC is staffed with ZANU PF functionaries, there to manipulate systems and steal the elections on behalf of their party. Nothing is working well in Zimbabwe and this will remain so until Zimbabwe undertakes some genuine electoral reforms and stop voter suppression and electoral rigging.
The Restoration of Human Rights International (ROHR) NGO and the Zimbabwe Vigil are committed to promoting voter rights, and ensure a free, fair and credible election in Zimbabwe with the aim of guaranteeing peace, justice and freedom.
As Zimbabweans in the diaspora, noting that Zimbabwe has applied to rejoin the Commonwealth and concerned about the deteriorating human rights situation, perennial problems of disputed elections and the emergence of a military dictatorship in Zimbabwe: we request that the UK government insist on the respect of human rights, electoral reforms, the rule of law and genuine democratic practises before Zimbabwe is readmitted back into the Commonwealth.
As demonstrated by the petition, we have the support of the general public in the UK and those from around the world. Please help us to bring about a free, fair and credible election and usher Zimbabwe on the road to lasting peace, economic prosperity and freedom
Our lead petitioner was Chido Makawa who was accompanied by four other petitioners: Charles Kanyimo, Dumisani Nyathi, Milton Bingwa and Mellisa Mbavarira. One petitioner Shepherd Gandanga was planning to come from Wales but the 90 mile an hour gales there closed down all transport and prevented him from leaving home. Another petitioner Milton Bingwa gave his account of the event (see below). For photos: https://www.flickr.
Statement by Milton Bingwa, ROHR Zimbabwe Organising Secretary
London, 7th December 2024. Today, we stood united at 10 Downing Street to hand over a petition that reflects the voices of millions of Zimbabweans who continue to suffer under an oppressive regime. Over the last 40 years, Zimbabwe has endured systemic state-sponsored violence, electoral fraud, and a blatant disregard for human rights. The international community cannot remain silent as these atrocities persist.
The 23 August 2023 elections in Zimbabwe, marred by violence and irregularities, were condemned by global observers, yet the ruling party, ZANU PF, continues to operate with impunity. The judiciary, the electoral body (ZEC), and the security forces have been weaponized to stifle dissent and silence opposition voices.
As Zimbabweans in the diaspora, we cannot turn a blind eye to the suffering of our brothers and sisters back home. This petition calls on the UK Government to demand concrete reforms in Zimbabwe before the country is readmitted to the Commonwealth. Reforms in governance, electoral transparency, and respect for human rights are essential for a free and fair future.
We appeal to the UK to stand with us in ensuring that Zimbabwe moves toward lasting peace, justice, and prosperity. This is not just a call for democracy; it is a cry for the dignity and freedom of our people.
Thanks also to those who came to the Vigil today: Milton Bingwa, Dickson Chikwizo, Blessing Harry, Charles Kanyimo, Jonathan Kariwo, Henry Makambe, Chido Makawa, Heather Makawa Chitate, Philip Maponga, Mellisa Mbavarira, Dumisani Nyathi, Ephraim Tapa and Lynett Tsoka. Photos: https://www.
For Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/
Events and Notices:
- Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 21st December from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.
- The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe.
- The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.
- Facebook pages:
Vigil : https ://www.
ROHR: https://www.
ZAF: https://www.
The Vigil, outside the Zimbabwe Embassy, 429 Strand, London meets regularly on Saturdays from 14.00 to 17.00 to protest against gross violations of human rights in Zimbabwe. The Vigil which started in October 2002 will continue until internationally-monitored, free and fair elections are held in Zimbabwe.
COMMENTS