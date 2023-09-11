Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 9th September 2023

Another virtual Vigil today continues our protest against the human rights abuse and lack of democracy in Zimbabwe. The disputed elections remain a contentious issue with the regional and international bodies standing firm on the criticism in their reports, see: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/618012-zimbabwes-elections-flawed-sadc-us-eu-uk-say.html.

The Platform for Concerned Citizens whose co-convener is academic, Ibbo Mandaza, has launched an online petition to SADC calling for a transitional authority. To sign: https://chng.it/2PMjnVRVvH.

Friend to the Zimbabwe Vigil, Baroness Kate Hoey posed the following question in the House of Lords on Tuesday 5th September: ‘To ask His Majesty’s Government what assessment they have made of the result of the recent election in Zimbabwe, and whether it was free and fair.’ The Hansard report on the debate can be read here: https://hansard.parliament.uk/Lords/2023-09-05/debates/8047047D-6111-4812-8EC0-8CAEA792244D/ZimbabweElection.

Our virtual Vigil activist today was Blessing Harry who kindly contributed to Vigil funds. For photos, see: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720311068872.

For Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/.

Events and Notices:

Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 16 th September from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.

Saturday 16 September from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run. The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe. Please note that the official website of ROHR Zimbabwe is http://www.rohrzimbabwe.org/. Any other website claiming to be the official website of ROHR in no way represents us.

