According to PCB, on 5th November 2020, Both teams will hold training sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from 3:30pm (PST).

Source: Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan T20 cricket series schedule released – The Zimbabwean

Friday, 6 November:

The two teams will hold training sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from 3:30pm. Beforehand, at around 3:05 pm (PST) and 3:20 pm (PST) captains Babar Azam and Chamu Chibhabha will hold their respective online press conferences.

Saturday, 7 November:

Toss for the first T201 between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Pindi Cricket Stadium will take place at 3pm (PST), while the first ball will be bowled at 3:30pm (PST). There will be no post-match pressers.

Sunday, 8 November:

Toss for the second T201 between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Pindi Cricket Stadium will take place at 3pm (PST), while the first ball will be bowled at 3:30pm (PST). There will be no post-match pressers.

Monday, 9 November:

Both teams will hold training sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from 3:30pm (PST) and have no media interactions planned.

Tuesday, 10 November:

Toss for the third T201 between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Pindi Cricket Stadium will take place at 3pm (PST), while the first ball will be bowled at 3:30pm (PST). Afterwards, a player from either side is expected to hold post-series online pressers.

Thursday, 12 November:

Zimbabwe team to return home.

Wasim Qadri, senior sports journalist and television show host based in Islamabad, can be follow on Twitter at@jaranwaliya