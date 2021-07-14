“Zimbabwe Will Soon Start Feeling The Pain Of Looting In SA” 

Prominent local industrialist Busisa Moyo has advised Zimbabweans to stock on cash, food and other necessities as these could be in short supply in the next few days following the ongoing riots in South Africa, the country’s major trading partner.

Moyo, who is Chief Executive Officer of United Refineries and chairman of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair company, said the disturbances in South Africa will affect the entire Southern African region considering the fact that the country’s major highways linking the hinterland to Durban Port have been blockaded. Moyo tweeted:

The disturbances in SA will affect the entire region. We will all feel it in the next few days. Conserve cash, food, raw materials and other necessities.

The region especially Zimbabwe is not ready for a life without a functional Durban Port and key roads the N3 and N1.