Zimbabwean business community optimistic ahead of Rwanda-Zim trade conference

HARARE – Business leaders from Zimbabwe are upbeat about the Rwanda Zimbabwe Trade and Investment Conference, which kicks off on Monday in Kigali.

A delegation comprising business leaders and government officials will attend the inaugural trade conference which will run until Thursday 30 September 2021.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Fredrick Shava will lead the Zimbabwe business delegation totaling up to 100 people.

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Dr Sekai Nzenza and the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu and his ministry’s Permanent Secretary Munesu Munodawafa are part of the high powered delegation from Zimbabwe.

Rwanda’s fast growing economy offers vast opportunities for Zimbabwe businesses in several sectors of its economy, many business operators who spoke to The New Times said.

The president of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce, Tinashe Manzungu, said apart from identifying opportunities in the Rwandan economy, they are also looking forward to learn from Rwanda’s best practices in the ease of doing business.

“There is a lot we look forward to benefit from Rwanda. Despite Rwanda being one of the smallest countries in Africa their government has tried to make use of what they have,” Manzungu said.

“They have tried to defy all the odds and they have really made an impact to ensure that business thrives.”

Manzungu added: “In a space of six hours you would have registered your company. We are hoping to learn their technological aspects as the private sector and hopefully the government as well especially working through the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, farmers in Zimbabwe have an opportunity to source for markets in Rwanda that will bring the highly needed foreign currency.”

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president, Kurai Matsheza is also upbeat about the conference saying: “We intend to scout for markets to sell our products and to learn on the ease of doing business which Rwanda has been highly ranked on in Africa.”

Added Matsheza: “During our visit to Rwanda we are going to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Private Sector Federation – Rwanda which is the equivalent of CZI in that country. The MOU will detail some possible areas of cooperation in Zimbabwe and Rwanda. “

Apart from the visit to some key business establishments in Kigali, the conference will also include the signing of Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) in different fields of cooperation, presentations on trade and investment opportunities, discussions on trade and investment, business to business sessions for both government and business executives as well as golf tournament at the end of the conference.

The conference will strengthen bilateral relations and result in the establishment of networks for trade and investment by the business community of both countries.

It will result in a deeper understanding of the business environment from the two sister countries, signing of MoUs between the Government of Rwanda and the Government of Zimbabwe; signing of MoU on cooperation between private sectors of both countries and developing work plans for implementation of MoUs expected to be signed. The conference will also schedule a similar conference to be held in Zimbabwe.

Lots of activities are lined up for the conference participants including a golf tournament, city tour, company visits and closed business to business sessions designed for match making. Strict Covid-19 preventative measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of participants.