Source: Zimbabwean president says Sisi keen to interact with African counterparts – Egypt Today

CAIRO – 3 July 2020: President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa affirmed continuous communication with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi during direct meetings and messages of consultation on issues of mutual concern, an Egyptian official statement read.

Receiving Egypt’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mahmoud Farouk on Thursday, Mnangagwa said he has realized, during his meetings with Sisi, his wisdom and keenness to interact with the African counterparts.

Farouk, during the meeting, presented his credentials to President Mnangagwa as the ambassador of the Egyptian Republic.

Mnangagwa hailed his country’s historical relations with Egypt and stressed willingness to foster economic ties and trade between both countries, especially in the fields of agriculture, tourism and mining.

Farouk conveyed the greetings of President Sisi to his Zimbabwean counterpart and discussed with President Mnangagwa the relations between their two countries.

In May, former Egyptian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mohamed Fahmy received two military planes carrying aid to face the aftermath of the hurricane that hit Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

The ambassador stressed the importance of joint African action to face challenges, saying that Cairo continues to support the government and people of Zimbabwe.

This came in the presence of the minister of local government, public works and national housing and his deputy from the Zimbabwean side, as well as senior officials from both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Zimbabwe Defense Forces.

The deputy minister of local government in Zimbabwe expressed great appreciation of the Egyptian aid.