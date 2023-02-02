Source: Zimbabwean star Sikandar Raza will again shine in the Pakistan Super League
Lahore Qalandars told Zimbabweans that renowned Zimbabwean cricketer Sikandar Raza has confirmed to join PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars. Sikandar Raza is the only Zimbabwean cricketer who has gained popularity in Pakistan by being a part of PSL several times before.
The 36-year-old’s inclusion in the Lahore Qalandars line-up is expected to bring a new level of energy and skill to the team. With his ability to contribute both with the bat and ball, Raza is poised to make a big impact in the upcoming cricket season.
“Lahore Qalandars has picked Sikandar Raza as a replacement for Mohammad Hafeez. Sikandar has become very effective with the ball with the change in his action where he hides the ball. Sikandar has been superb with his performances since last two years,” said Aaqib Javed.
The Lahore Qalandars hope Raza’s inclusion can help bring them closer to their goal of winning the Pakistan Super League, where top franchise cricket teams compete for the top prize worldwide.
Raza, who plays as a batting all-rounder, has received permission from Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) to skip the upcoming Test series against the West Indies to feature in the International League T20 (ILT20) 2023 in the United Arab Emirates.
