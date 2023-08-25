Zimbabweans anxiously wait for election results as African observer missions note voter intimidation



Zimbabweans anxiously wait for election results as African observer missions note voter intimidation

Source: AP News

Armed riot police prepare to be deployed on the streets of Harare, Zimbabwe, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Hordes of police officers armed with batons, teargas canisters and some with guns were seen next to the result centre as Zimbabweans anxiously waited for the outcome of general elections after polls closed on Thursday and authorities tightened security around the results centre. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Armed riot police prepare to be deployed on the streets of Harare, Zimbabwe, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Hordes of police officers armed with batons, teargas canisters and some with guns were seen next to the result centre as Zimbabweans anxiously waited for the outcome of general elections after polls closed on Thursday and authorities tightened security around the results centre. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

 

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabweans waited anxiously Friday for the outcome of general elections as dozens of armed police with water cannons guarded the national results center, the scene of deadly violence after the previous vote five years ago.

African election observer missions criticized this week’s balloting, alleging that a group linked to the ruling ZANU-PF party had engaged in voter intimidation, while Zimbabwe authorities took dozens of local election monitors to court on allegations of subversion that government critics said were trumped-up charges.

Early results from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission indicated that ZANU-PF was winning in its traditional rural strongholds, while the Citizens Coalition for Change was taking major urban areas that have traditionally voted for the opposition. Results in the presidential balloting are not expected for several days.

Zimbabwe’s long history of disputed elections has left many wary of official results.

