Source: Zimbabweans urged to observe Covid-19 protocols to avert fourth wave – #Asakhe – CITE

Despite declining Covid-19 cases in the country, Zimbabweans have been urged to continue observing health protocols in order to avert a fourth wave of Covid-19.

As of 18 October 2021, the country’s cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 132 405, with 126 487 recoveries and 4 659 deaths. The recovery rate remained at 95%, with the number of active cases standing at 1 259.

The number of cases recorded on a daily and weekly basis continued to decline, with all provinces recording a decline in Covid-19-positive cases, something health authorities believe is an indication the national response efforts continue to pay off and that the pandemic is being brought under control.

“However, given that the Covid-19 intensity and duration both increase with each wave, citizens should continue to observe the Covid-19 protocols and preventive measures in place in order to prevent a fourth wave,” urged Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, during a post-cabinet media briefing Tuesday.

“Law enforcement agents and the Public Service Commission will continue to strictly enforce the Covid-19 containment measures, especially the vaccination requirements pertaining to gatherings, opening of bars and nightclubs, and the requirement for civil servants to be vaccinated in order to be allowed to report for work.”

In spite of falling cases, Mutsvangwa said, the Level 2 Lockdown would be maintained for a further two weeks, adding members of the public should strictly adhere to the stipulated measures.

“Government also continues to ramp up the country’s case management capacity,” she said.

“To that end, a consignment of medical equipment, including ventilators, multi-parameter monitors, syringe pumps, infusion pumps and intensive care unit beds were purchased and have since been received. The equipment was distributed to central hospitals in the country.”

She added that the government in conjunction with Covid-19 provincial task force teams will embark on vaccination campaigns involving local leadership.

“Government wishes to assure the nation that the country has adequate supplies of the licensed Covid-19 vaccines,” said Mutsvangwa.

“Members of the public are therefore urged to get vaccinated as this will go a long way in mitigating the severity of the disease and curtailing its spread, thereby reducing the chances of a fourth Covid-19 outbreak in the country.”