Shots Fired At Chamisa’s Car In Mutare, “Bullet Narrowly Missed Him”

The car of Nelson Chamisa, leader of opposition MDC Alliance was reportedly shot by unknown assailants in Mutare this Tuesday.

MDC Alliance Vice president, Tendai Biti said a bullet narrowly missed Chamisa.

Biti, a former Minister of Finance and Economic Development, claims the ambush was organised by the ruling ZANU PF and state security agents. Said Biti:

Our President s vehicles have just been attacked in an ambush outside Mutare. Gunshots have been fired and a bullet narrowly missed him. The ambush was organized by #ZANU militia & State Security agents . 12 cars have been trailing him all over Manicaland since morning … His convoy has been subjected to endless police checkpoints throughout, with more than 15 between Mutare & Chipinge TownThe desperation of Emerson is palpable He is determined to ensure that Advocate @nelsonchami does not access our people Yet Birchnough ,Chipinge , Chimanimani.. Ngangu , Guhune and other places in Manicaland came to a standstill as wananchi reached out to their President. It’s a constitutional right for everyone citizen to support a party of choice&to hold a different political opinion.We condemn #ZANU & Mr Mnangawagwa .Shame on them Thank God , he is safe . #NgaapindeHakeMukomana

This comes barely days after Chamisa’s aides were attacked in Masvingo where he was scheduled to commence his provincial tour.

He himself left one meeting in haste after unknown assailants moved to attack him.