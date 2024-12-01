Source: Zimbabwe’s 720MW Power Plant To Break Ground On December 2
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to officiate the groundbreaking ceremony for a new power station in Hwange, where a plant capable of generating over 700MW of electricity will be constructed.
The 720MW project is a partnership between Titan New Energy and ZESA Holdings, and Mnangagwa is scheduled to lead the ceremony on Monday, December 2, at Tutu Ingagula, located along Chaba Black Road in Hwange.
In an interview with the Chronicle earlier this week, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said that the project is one of the major agreements secured by President Mnangagwa during his recent visit to China. Said Moyo:
On 2nd December, President Mnangagwa will lead the ground-breaking of the Titan Energy projects, so that construction can begin.
Titan is working in Hwange and has made a joint venture with a company in China after being invited by the President to explore investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.
We thank our President Mnangagwa for his visit to China, where 53 countries met with China’s President.
Zimbabwe is one of the countries that signed investment agreements, and they plan to build an electricity power station that will generate 900MW, plus a 200MW solar system.
This will be a mega station, bigger than Units 7 and 8, and we thank President Mnangagwa for being open for business and inviting investors into Zimbabwe.
We are excited as a province because this creates jobs for our people and boosts the provincial economy.
The construction of the new power plant in Hwange will boost Zimbabwe’s power generation capacity, reducing the country’s reliance on imports and helping to alleviate the ongoing challenges of load-shedding.
This development is expected to provide much-needed relief to households, businesses, and industries that have been grappling with frequent power outages.
Hwange, which hosts some of Zimbabwe’s largest coal reserves, is also home to the country’s biggest power plant.
The Hwange Colliery Company, which operates the region’s oldest coal mine, has proven reserves estimated to last over 1,000 years at the current production rate.
COMMENTS