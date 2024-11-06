Source: Zimbos hail new SA visa regime – The Southern Eye

MANY Zimbabweans are excited about the South African government’s recent moves to expedite the adjudication of visas and the digitisation of Home Affairs documentation which they say give them another chance to remain working in the neighbouring country.

Global Immigration and Legal Consultancy legal director Gabriel Shumba said the neighbouring country’s Home Affairs department’s move was welcome for the migrants.

“We welcome the Department of Home Affairs’ efforts to hasten the adjudication of visa applications. This obviously will remove the anxiety and uncertainty that has always characterised many an applicant’s brief sojourn in the republic,” Shumba, who is also a Zimbabwean lawyer for human rights, said.

“In addition, this efficiency will assist the Republic of South Africa to obtain within record time the much needed skills that are necessary to boost the economy. Efficiency will also help to reduce corruption and that’s welcome.”

According to reports from South Africa, the government set targets related to the processes of immigration visas and the digitisation of Home Affairs documents for the upcoming financial year.

Indications are that the Department of Home Affairs set five immigration targets aimed at reducing waiting periods.

“The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is continuing its drive for increased efficiency. Focusing on the immigration and civil service departments, DHA has placed its commitments to speeding up certification and visa processing on record,” a recent statement by the SA Home Affairs department read.

“The department presented the 2024 Budget Review and Recommendations Report to Parliament on October 25.”

Indications were that making South Africa a business destination of choice is among the key objectives outlined by minister Leon Schreiber.

To achieve this, his ministry emphasised the need to modernise documentation and speed up the digital queues foreign visitors are subjected to.

“The DHA’s immigration service targets for the 2024/25 financial year are to have 85% of permanent residence applications for critical skills, general work and business to be collected within South Africa adjudicated within eight months, to have 95% of critical skills visa applications made in South Africa processed within four weeks, to have 90% of business visa applications made in South Africa adjudicated within eight weeks, to have 90% of general work visa applications made in South Africa adjudicated within eight weeks and to lead 2 000 law enforcement operations or inspections for target areas,” the statement further read.

Indications are that the number includes a target of 800 spaza shops and 460 restaurants as queuing at Home Affairs offices across the country has become synonymous with hours wasted in a queue.

The report stated that other department-specific targets include resolving 70% of misconduct cases within 90 working days and finalising 80% of reported fraud and corruption cases within 90 working days.

There are many corruption reports made at the Home Affairs department as the offices are being swarmed by applicants seeking documents.

However, the report stated that 39 627 deportations were carried out in the 2023/24 financial year, up from 22 560 in 2022/23 and the highest since 29 376 were deported in 2019/20, amid revelations most of the deportees were Zimbabweans.