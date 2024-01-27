Zimpapers appoints 7 board members 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Mr George Chisoko

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited (Zimpapers) yesterday announced the appointment of seven new non-executive members to its board of directors.

The new members are: Mrs Doreen Sibanda, Dr Alexander Rusero, Dr Gift Machengete, Mr George Chisoko, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, Ms Rutendo Mangudya and Mr Phillip Mbano.

In a statement, Zimpapers company secretary Mrs Daphine Tomana said the appointments were effective from January 9, 2024.

Mrs Sibanda is a publisher, skilled writer, and cultural expert with over 25 years experience in several institutions, including non-profit art organisations.

She served as the executive director of the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe from 2004 to 2020 and is currently a consultant at Mutupo Contemporary (Pvt) Ltd.

Mrs Sibanda has served on several boards including those for Great Zimbabwe University, NMB Bank, National Gallery of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, Women’s University in Africa and POTRAZ, where she eventually became the chairperson.

She previously served on the Zimpapers board from February 2014 until August 2019.

Mrs Sibanda holds a Certificate of Education, Bachelor of Education and Masters of Education.

Dr Rusero is a senior lecturer of international relations, politics and journalism with 17 years teaching and researching experience. He is currently the head of the department of International Relations and Diplomacy at Africa University.

Dr Rusero previously served as a senior lecturer at Harare Polytechnic’s School of Journalism and Media Studies. He served as lecturer in politics, international relations and governance at Great Zimbabwe University.

Dr Rusero was the lead researcher of international relations and diplomacy for the first-ever Africa Fact Book project jointly commissioned by the African Union and the Government of Zimbabwe.

He is the author of 13 texts and more than 40 book chapters and journal articles.

Dr Rusero was the lead researcher for the inaugural 2023 Elections Reporting and Peace Journalism Manual that was commissioned by the Zimbabwe Media Commission. He holds a PhD in International Relations.

Dr Machengete is an economist, administrator, and turnaround strategist with 40 years of experience in public service, 10 years of which as a senior diplomat, 15 years as a senior Government official and 7 years as a director general. He is currently the director general of Potraz since December 2016.

Dr Machengete has served on several boards and councils, including the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, the Grain Marketing Board, Chimanimani Logistics, and Sino Zimbabwe.

He served as the chairman of the African Advanced Level Telecommunications Institute governing council and is past chairman of the Communications Regulators’ Association for Southern Africa.

Dr Machegete is currently a board member of the Innovation Alliance of the International Telecommunications Union.

He holds a BSC Economics Degree, a Masters in Business Administration and Doctorate of Business Administration, among other qualifications.

Mr Chisoko is a media and communication practitioner whose broad professional experience span over 20 years in the areas of media, communication, marketing and public relations. He served as a senior assistant editor of The Herald from 2009 to 2017 having joined Zimpapers in 2001.

He is currently the director for media in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

Mr Chisoko holds a National Diploma in Mass Communication, a BComm (Hons) in Marketing Management, a Master in Business Leadership (MBL), and is a PhD candidate in Strategic Management.

Eng Mushanawani has over 25 years of experience in the information, communication, technology industry, and financial technology.

He is the current group chief executive officer of NetOne Cellular Private Limited since December 2021.

Mr Mushanawani joined NetOne in 2015 as the chief information technology officer and rose to become the acting chief executive officer.

He was the IT manager for Telecel Zimbabwe from 2009 to 2015 and the technical manager for Zimsurf from 1996 to 1998.

Eng Mushanawani holds a Bachelor of Technology degree and a Masters in Business Administration.

Ms Mangudya is a supply chain professional with a strong background in finance.

She comes from an entrepreneurial background where she has pioneered new companies in the food and allied industries. Ms Mangudya has experience in financial services, logistics, manufacturing, and FMCG sectors.

She holds a Masters in Banking and International Finance and a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economics.

Ms Mangudya is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and holds an Advanced Diploma in Management Accounting.

Mr Mbano is a legal practitioner with over 15 years of experience in both the private and public sectors.

He is the founding partner of Mbano Gasva and Partners and currently the firm’s consultant.

Mr Mbano has exposure in commercial law and dispute resolution and is also a governance expert currently attached to the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws Honours degree and post-grad qualifications in Governance and Human Rights.