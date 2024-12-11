Zimparks to reintroduce rhinos in Matusadonha

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

George Maponga in Masvingo

Zimparks is preparing to reintroduce rhinos at Matusadonha National Park in northern Zimbabwe.

The reintroduction of the endangered species is expected to boost tourism at one of the country’s most popular wildlife sanctuaries.

Zimparks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo said plans to bring back rhinos at Matusadonha are at an advanced stage.

“We are planning to reintroduce rhinos at various game parks around the country where the species had become extinct due to poaching and our next target is Matusadonha National Park,” said Mr Farawo.

He said the move follows the successful reintroduction of rhinos in Gonarezhou National Park early this year.

Rhinos were wiped out from Gonarezhou in the 1990s.