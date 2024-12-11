Government hands over 35 fire-fighting trucks to local authorities

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Freeman Razemba

Senior Reporter

Government has handed over 35 fire-fighting trucks to various Rural District Councils countrywide.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe handed over the fire trucks to the local authorities at Kuwadzana Fire Station in Harare.

The local authorities that received the trucks are Manyame, Goromonzi, Mutoko, Murewa, Chikomba, Mazowe, Pfura, Chaminuka, Chegutu, Zvimba, Makonde, Umguza, Hwange, Binga, Kusile, Chiredzi, Bikita, Gutu and Chivi.

Makoni, Mutare, Chimanimani, Buhera, Zibagwe, Chirumanzu, Vungu, Runde, Beitbridge, Matobo, Umzingwane, Insiza, Ruwa Local Board, Gokwe Town and Chegutu Municipality also received the fire-fighting trucks.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Minister Garwe said, “On the backdrop of escalating fire incidents in the country, Government decided to procure state-of-the-art fire-fighting equipment from the Republic of Belarus.

“Procurement of the equipment was made possible by the Second Republic’s engagement and re-engagement programmes being championed by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Mnangagwa.”

He said relations between Zimbabwe and Belarus were strengthened by the signing of eight Memoranda of Understanding in January 2022.

Minister Garwe said fire is becoming a major threat to people’s lives, livelihoods and property.

“Causes of these infernos vary, with some resulting from electrical faults, improper usage and storage of LP Gas, negligence, veld fires, accidents and trafficking of flammable and hazardous substances, among other things.

“Given the destructive nature of fire, there is a great need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders in its prevention and management. It is important for authorities to take charge and ensure the safety of property and people,” he said.