ZimPraise headlines ‘AfriPraise UK 2’ 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Part of ZimPraise choir

Arts Reporter

Interdenominational choral group ZimPraise is set to headline the second edition of the United Kingdom AfriPraise Festival scheduled for Birmingham this Saturday.

The festival, which is a movement of faith, unity, and cultural pride, will be held at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

A grand celebration of African praise and worship music, the festival will see local, regional and international acts including Janet Manyowa, Everton Mlalazi, Kuda Mutsvene, Nyasha Mutonhori and Tembalami sharing the stage with ZimPraise.

On the regional and international front there will be, Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria), Ntokozo Mbambo (South Africa), Annatoria (Zimbabwe-UK), Limo Blaze (Nigeria-UK), and Jabu Hlongwane (South Africa).

Comedian Nigel “Slick Pastor” Maritinyu and radio personality Becky K will facilitate the programme while Rumbidzai Matinanga will be handling stage and logistics.

In an interview, ZimPraise founder member Joseph Madziyire, said the choir, stage team and masters of ceremony have already left for the show.

“I am happy the team has left and this year is promising to be bigger and better.”

Madziyire, said the choir had not only captivated audiences with its soul-stirring performances, but had also united diverse cultures through the universal language of music.

“Our journey from being a single choir to a global phenomenon is a testament to our dedication and the resonating impact of our mission to spread hope and joy through gospel music.”

Madziyire’s leadership has been instrumental in realising the vision, through fostering collaborations and nurturing talent across the continent as the Afripraise brand has grown into a global movement, connecting African diaspora communities and celebrating the continent’s rich musical heritage.

He said the vision and partnership behind Afripraise is to celebrate and unite Africa through gospel music.

“This collaboration has provided invaluable support, enabling Afripraise to reach new heights and expand its impact.”

“Integral to this journey has been the partnership with Nyaradzo Group SIP Global. Nyaradzo’s commitment to cultural preservation and community development aligns perfectly with the values of Afripraise, making this partnership a cornerstone of the festival’s success,” said Madziyire.

Last year the inaugural edition of the festival was held at Gaumont State Theatre, London in UK and saw more than 10 local, regional and, international gospel artistes sharing the stage.

Some of musicians who performed included Janet Manyowa, Minister Michael Mahendere, Kudakwashe Mutsvene, Eleana Makombe, Everton Mlalazi, Sir Benjamin Rupapa, Mathias Mhere, Canaan Nyathi, Grace Forlu, Maureen Forbah and Jonah Chivasa.

Through their performances, Zimpraise collaborated with various renowned gospel artistes, within Zimbabwe and abroad .

Earlier this year, the choir launched their “ZimPraise Season 16”, which has songs such as, “Dai Mapindira,” “Hallelujah,” ‘Musanditendera,” “Ufanelwe,” “Murudo,” and “Mukuru wevakuru” among others.