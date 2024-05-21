Source: Zimra workers declare incapacitation –Newsday Zimbabwe

The workers said they were no longer capable of consistently reporting for duty.

WORKERS at the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) have declared incapacitation, citing failure to meet such basic needs as shelter, transport, food and schools fees due to low salaries.

In an urgent letter seen by NewsDay, the Zimbabwe Revenue and Allied Workers Trade Union (Zimratu) said they were languishing in poverty as management continued to refuse to engage them over their paltry salaries.

The labour representative body said workers were frustrated because their landlords were demanding rentals in United States dollars while their housing allowances were pegged at US$75, payable in the local currency at the prevailing interbank rate.

“We are now incapacitated to afford basic human needs like shelter, transport, food and education, among others. It is disheartening that the salary of a Zimra worker can no longer afford basic food items due to inflationary pressures and the continuous dollarisation of the economy,” partly reads the letter signed by Zimratu president, Dominic Manyangadze.

“The rapid erosion of our salaries has left workers near destitute, forcing them to resort to borrowing and side hustles to make ends meet.”

Zimratu said medical services were now accessible in US dollars while the cost of living had significantly increased due to drought, exchange rate fluctuations and inflationary pressures.

“There are significant price increases on basic commodities, school fees, health expenses and communication, among other costs.

“The Zimra workers have continued to perform exceptionally well even in the face of very difficult working and economic conditions but are now having to supplement their incomes from side hustles,” further reads the letter.

The labour group said all non-managerial workers were now surviving on borrowing to supplement the eroded wages.