Source: Zim’s notorious armed robber convicted –Newsday Zimbabwe

ONE of Zimbabwe’s most wanted criminals, Musa Taj Abdul, was yesterday convicted on 13 counts of armed robbery when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ignatio Mhene.

Abdul, who is currently serving a four-year jail term for similar offences, was convicted alongside his accomplices Charles Lundu and Sean Andile Dhlamini.

The trio will return to court on January 5 for sentencing.

In his ruling, Mhene said there was overwhelming evidence against the accused persons .

According to court papers, on February 7, 2019 at about 4pm, the complainant Tendai Victoria Chimutashu was robbed by Abdul and his accomplices as she arrived at her home in Ballantyne Park, Highlands in Harare.

Abdul and Lundu, together with their accomplice Wilson Brian Kudzaishe, held Chimutashu at gunpoint before robbing her of US$5 200. They fled from the scene in their unregistered BMW getaway car.

“The complainant quickly advised her husband, who immediately reacted and intercepted the accused persons,” the court papers heard.

“A high-speed chase ensued and the accused persons fired some shots in order to scare him away.

“The accused later dumped their motor vehicle at number 4 Dan Judson Road in Milton Park, Harare, where the accused’s girlfriend Sasha resided before escaping.”

On July 24, 2020 and at number 40 Lonalord Street, Abdul and his accomplices attacked Leonard Wilson before robbing him of US$1 656, among other valuable property.

On July 25, 2020 at the Trauma Centre in Borrowdale, they robbed the complainants of various goods and cash.

They were armed with a shotgun, pistols, hammer and iron bars.

Lundu is also serving three years for unlawful possession of firearms.

Abdul has a long history of armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition cases.

He is suspected of being behind several heists that spanned over two decades before he was finally arrested in 2020 in Beitbridge along with some of his gang members.