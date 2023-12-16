Source: 9 armed robbers nabbed during raids, shootout in Southerton –Newsday Zimbabwe

POLICE yesterday said they had nabbed nine suspected armed robbers during raids and a shootout in Southerton Harare.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the law enforcement agents had arrested Misheck Takawira Njowa (24), Jonas Daniel Mubaiwa (22), Shadreck Njowa (20), Job Nyashadzaishe Njowa (26), Cloudious Pemberengwa (39), Shepherd Magorimbo (30), Sydney Takavada (40), John Amon Ndlovu (34) and Godwin Chawaguta (33) for a spate of armed robbery cases which occurred in and around Harare between October 25 and December 13, 2023.

Nyathi said on Wednesday, detectives from CID, Vehicle Theft Squad were tipped that Misheck, Shadreck and Mubaiwa were linked to a robbery case which occurred on earlier on the day, in which a taxi driver lost a Toyota Porte vehicle, US$10 and a cellphone to the suspects who had hired him from central Harare to Southerton.

The detectives followed up on the information and arrested the suspects at Dongo Village in Neshangwe, Sadza.

The arrest led to the recovery of the stolen vehicle, an AK assault rifle, a cellphone, electric shocker, two kitchen knives, cables and a pair of handcuffs.

The suspects implicated Pemberengwa and Ndlovu, who were arrested at Duplex Flats in Old Highfield, Harare.

The two implicated Magorimbo, Takavada, Job and Chawaguta, leading to their arrest in Highfield, Glen Norah, Willowvale Flats and Zengeza 5 Extension, Chitungwiza.

The arrest led to the recovery of the suspects’ getaway car, a Toyota Wish, Vektor pistol with a magazine of 8x9mm rounds and .303 rifle with 6×7.5mm rounds.