Source: Zimsec announces exam fees, pegs them in US$ – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY Freeman Makopa

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) has announced fees for the November examinations, with government subsidising 55% for pupils in public schools.

In a statement, the examination body said the fees were pegged against the United States dollar, with parents expected to pay at the prevailing interbank rate on July 22.

The interbank rate was $308 to the US dollar as of yesterday.

“The government will be subsidising examination fees by 55% for candidates in public schools, local authority schools and not for profit mission schools. All candidates in private schools and colleges, including private candidates in public schools, will pay the full cost of the examination fees,” Zimsec said in a statement.

“The 2022 examination fees are pegged against the US$. However, parents and guardians are advised to pay the fees at the prevailing interbank rate, as at July 22, 2022, which will be communicated by Zimsec to all centres.”

For the first time, Grade 6 pupils will also have to pay an examination fee of US$11 per term, while Grade Sevens have to pay US$22 termly.

Government will subsidise the fees for those in public schools.

Public schools include those run by local authorities and non-profit mission schools.

Zimsec said payment in US dollars would not be accepted.