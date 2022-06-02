Source: ZNCC to honour enduring businesses – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY NIZBERT MOYO

THE Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Matabeleland chapter has announced plans to honour up-and-coming formally registered businesses that have withstood the country’s harsh economic climate.

ZNCC Matabeleland chapter chairperson Mackenzie Dongo told NewsDay that the event would be held under the theme Bolstering Resilience and Innovativeness for Sustainable Growth on June 10.

“This is a very important event where as ZNCC, we come together to recognise outstanding and up-and-coming formally registered businesses that have withstood the current harsh operating environment to perform well and stand as economic pillars,” Dongo said.

A number of companies have been forced to close shop in the region owing to the harsh operating environment characterised by rising inflation and runaway prices of goods and services.