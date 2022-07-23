Source: Zimsec exams registration begins | The Herald

Dr Ndlovu

The registration window for the 2022 primary and secondary school examinations opened on Friday and will close on July 29, with exam fee payments being accepted in both foreign and local currency, the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (Zimsec)

has said.

Grade 7 learners will pay US$10 for all subjects while Ordinary and Advanced Level students will pay US$11 and US$22 respectively per subject.

For local currency payments, the exchange rate of 454.7 to 1 USD will apply.

“The exchange rate to be applied is at ZWL454.7758 to USD1. Payments must be made into the ZWL accounts which Zimsec communicated to the centres,” the exams body said in a notice.

“United States dollar and Rand payments will be accepted via direct deposits through centres into the accounts which Zimsec communicated to the centres. Zimsec continues to accept examination fees in the currency paid by the parent or guardian to the centres. Centres must therefore transmit examination fees in the currency which the parents or guardians pay the fees.”

The government is subsidising examination fees for learners in public schools, local authority schools and non-for-profit mission schools by

55 percent.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu told Parliament on Wednesday that plans were in place to ensure that every prospective candidate registered for their exams.

“Another illegal practice that the Ministry is dealing with at this time of the year is the insistence of payment of fees arrears before

registration for public examinations which may result in some candidates missing the examination deadline.

“This is illegal and a violation of the right to education for all school going citizens,” she said.

“The most practical way of addressing this illegal practice is for Hon. Members of Parliament and Senate to provide specific details of schools

that continue to violate Government policy in this regard so that the corrective administrative processes can follow.” – New Ziana