Source: $62 million devolution funds boost education, health care services in Beitbridge | The Herald

Thupeyo Muleya , Beitbridge Bureau

THE Government has over the last three years availed $62 million in devolution funds which have helped the Beitbridge Rural District Council to build more clinics and schools.

The district has for years suffered deficiencies in the provision of adequate health care and educational facilities.

Things started changing for the better around 2019 when the New Dispensation started consistently releasing funds to boost the local authorities’ capacity to meet service delivery obligations.

So far the BBRDC has managed to build a new primary school in the Novhe area, ward 10, a new clinic at Dumba, ward 15 and completed other pending infrastructural development projects.

The local authority’s chief executive officer, Mr Peter Moyo, said the devolution funds had helped them improve the quality of service delivery across the district.

“We used our allocation to build one primary school with the teachers’ house (at Novhe), Dumba and Tshabili Clinics and renovating Shashe clinic, other primary and secondary schools which were affected by climate-related disasters,” said Mr Moyo