Zimsec ‘O’ Level results out

Ivan Zhakata and Tapiwa Chikuhwa

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has this Friday released the 2024 November results for Ordinary Level examinations.

Addressing journalists, Zimsec board chairperson Professor Paul Mapfumo said the results will be accessible on the Zimsec portal from 4pm today and will be available for the next five days.

“The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council board and management would like to advise the nation of the release of the 2024 November Ordinary Level examination results,” he said.

“With effect from today, 17 January 2025, 4 pm, Ordinary Level examination candidates’ results will be accessible to all candidates and authorised personnel online through the ZIMSEC portal accessed through the ZIMSEC website www.zimsec.co.zw.

“Please take note that this portal will be open for five days only. Heads of examination centres will be able to collect the results for their respective school or centres from our regional offices on Monday, 20 January 2025.”