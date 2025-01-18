President Mnangagwa pays tribute to late Vice President John Landa Nkomo

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to uphold the enduring values of unity and peace championed by the late Vice President Dr John Landa Nkomo.

In a statement commemorating the 12th anniversary of the late Vice President’s death, President Mnangagwa said Dr Nkomo was a revolutionary leader, a devoted nation-builder and a tireless advocate for peace whose legacy continues to shape Zimbabwe’s socio-political landscape.

“Dr John Landa Nkomo was a man of unparalleled patriotism whose mantra ‘Peace begins with me. Peace begins with you. Peace begins with all of us’ resonates deeply with our aspirations for a united and peaceful Zimbabwe,” he said.

The late Vice President, who passed on January 17, 2013, was hailed for his illustrious career in public service spanning from the pre-independence nationalist movement to holding key ministerial portfolios after independence.

His roles included Deputy Minister of Industry and Energy, Speaker of Parliament and Vice President, among others.

President Mnangagwa said Dr Nkomo worked in promoting national healing, reconciliation and integration, laying a firm foundation for the country’s stability.

He urged Zimbabweans to carry forward the legacy of peace and to reject divisive tendencies.

“As we remember Cde John Landa Nkomo, we should forever cherish the peace and tranquillity that has become the cornerstone of our developmental trajectory,” he said.

“Let us remain united to safeguard the stable democracy crafted by the likes of Dr Nkomo and his revolutionary peers.”

Dr Nkomo’s influence extended beyond Zimbabwe’s borders, with the President recalling his tenure as president of the International Labour Conference in 1993 and chair of the governing body of the International Labour Organisation in 1994.

President Mnangagwa reiterated Government’s commitment to inclusive development, a principle closely aligned with Dr Nkomo’s vision for a united and progressive Zimbabwe.

“On its part, the Second Republic is walking the talk by leaving no one and no place behind in delivering on national policies, programmes, and projects,” he said.

As the nation honours Dr Nkomo’s legacy, his famous words remain a call to action for Zimbabweans to foster peace and unity for generations to come.