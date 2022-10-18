Source: Zimsec O’level Maths paper 1 leaks –Newsday Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec) is investigating candidates who are believed to have had access to Ordinary Level Mathematics paper 1 that leaked before it was written.

The examinations body could not provide more details on how many candidates had accessed to the paper.

“ZIMSEC, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, and the Zimbabwe Republic Police are investigating the leakage and have already identified some candidates who had pre-access to the question paper and are currently tracking down the sources where the papers originated. The extent of the leakage is yet to be ascertained, after which the relevant authorities will make an informed decision on the administration of this paper,” Zimsec said in a statement.