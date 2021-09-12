Source: Zimsec reopens exam registration | The Sunday Mail

Bulawayo Bureau

Students who might have failed to meet the deadline to register for the 2021 examinations can now do so under a special arrangement by the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec).

The extended registration period closes on September 30.

Candidates will not be penalised for late registration.

Registration for the November 2021 examinations ended on July 2, after which a window for late registration was opened until July 30.

The June 2021 Zimsec public examinations for both Ordinary and Advanced Levels were suspended by Cabinet following disruptions caused by Covid-19 and the resultant lockdown.

This year’s learning was also affected by a prolonged lockdown which chewed up the whole second term.

Schools were only reopened this month with concerns that those writing public examinations will not have adequate time to cover lost ground.

Last week, Zimsec also indicated that dates for examinations will be determined by progress that would have been made in learning.

In a statement, Zimsec encouraged parents and guardians to take advantage of the special dispensation.

“The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council would like to inform all its valued centre heads, candidates, parents and stakeholders that a special registration facility is being opened to accommodate candidates who failed to register during the registration period. All parents and candidates are advised to take advantage of this window to ensure that they have registered for the 2021 examination session and submitted any amendments where applicable,” reads the statement.

The national examination body said examination fees will remain unchanged and the late registration penalty will be waived.

“The facility will accommodate, inter alia, candidates who failed to meet the initial deadline for registration for the 2021 session, candidates who wish to add or delete subjects from their initial registration, Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) candidates and correction of any registration errors by centres or candidates.

“Normal examination fees are applicable and all intending candidates are obliged to pay the required fees as indicated in the Zimsec Finance Circular number 1 of 2021, which is readily available at all examination centres. Late registration penalties have been waived during the special registration facility,” adds the statement.

According to the Zimsec Finance Circular number 1 of 2021, Government is subsidising the 2021 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination fees by 55 percent for candidates in public schools, council-owned schools and not-for-profit mission schools.

Candidates in private schools and colleges, including private candidates, are required to pay the full amount of $1 648 per subject for Ordinary Level and $2 400 per subject for Advanced Level.

Therefore, for public schools, council-owned schools and not-for-profit mission schools, Ordinary Level candidates will have to pay $742 per subject, while Advanced Level exam fees are pegged at $1 080 per subject.