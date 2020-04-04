Source: Zimsec sets up registration portal – NewsDay Zimbabwe

PREPARATIONS for the 2020 June and November examination registration are going on as scheduled despite the 21-day national lockdown which began on Monday, Primary and Secondary Education minister Cain Mathema has said.

BY STAFF REPORTER

To ensure candidate registration deadlines are met, the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has set up an electronic platform for submission of candidates entry data and proof of payment for the two sittings.

“A call centre has been set up at Zimsec head office to support heads of examination centres when they encounter problems in uploading entry data,” Mathema said in a statement.

“Candidates do not need to physically visit their examination centres to verify their individual registration data as this will be done using statements of entry.

“Heads of examinations who fail to access the online platform should phone Zimsec between 0800hrs-1600hrs for assistance.”