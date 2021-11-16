Source: ZimTrade targets Gokwe, Nkayi farmers – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By AMOS BATISAYI

FARMERS in Nkayi and Gokwe are set to benefit from a ZimTrade initiative to support them to increase their produce and boost the country’s exports.

This was said yesterday by ZimTrade client advisor Tawanda Chiware at a seminar to sensitise Gokwe farmers on food and safety standards, horticulture certification, and export market requirements.

Farmers were trained on how to penetrate international markets.