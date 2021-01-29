Source: Zinara hikes toll fees, now accepting USD payments – NewsDay Zimbabwe

RICHARD MUPONDE/HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has increased toll fees by close to 40% and also started collecting in foreign currency with effect from yesterday, a move likely trigger a wave of price hikes to an already depressed economy.

The toll fees review is meant for the roads administrator to raise funds for road maintenance with the country’s road network in a sorry state especially highways, towns and cities littered by potholes.

According to the latest government gazette, light motor vehicles are now paying US$2, minibuses now pay US$3 and buses are paying US$4. Heavy trucks and haulage trucks now pay US$5 and US$10 respectively. Light vehicles will now pay $165, up from $120 while minibus $245 and buses $330. Heavy trucks and haulage trucks now pay $410 and $820 respectively, according to the gazette.

More details to follow…