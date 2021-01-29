Source: Gvt extends lockdown to February 15 – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

Acting President and Minister of Health Constantino Chiwenga has extended the level four national lockdown by two more weeks until the February 15 as a measure to curb the rising numbers of COVID -19 infections and deaths.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces ED Mnangagwa, has decided to extend the level four national lockdown by another two more weeks to the 15th of February,” Chiwenga said in a statement.

Level four national lockdown came into effect on January 5 this year after a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

The country saw the burial of five national heroes within a week, including the historical triple burial of Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister, Retired Lieutenant-General Sibusiso Moyo, Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Joel Biggie Matiza and former Zimbabwe Prisons and Corrections Services Commissioner-General, Retired Major-General Paradzai Zimondi on Wednesday, who succumbed to the respiratory virus.

As at 28 January 2021, Zimbabwe has recorded 32 646 cases, 24 419 recoveries and 1 160 deaths.

to follow…