ZINARA To Introduces New Travellers Pass

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) says it will soon introduce a Frequent Travellers Express Pass (FTEP), to make it more convenient for a certain category of motorists to pay tollgates fees.

FTEP is a toll fees pre-payment facility for regular travellers who pass through toll gates at least 15 times a month but do not qualify for a residential discount. ZINARA spokesperson Tinashe Mugabe said:

Motorists can prepay for their anticipated passes through the tollgates and will be issued with their FTEP disc and enjoy the benefits of being a frequent traveller.

Mugabe added that the FTEP disc package comes with a minimum of 15 passes and a maximum of 25 passes per month within a valid licensing period.

According to Techzim’s Valentine Muhamba, ZINARA could be trying to curb tollgate queues for those who are predominantly involved in commerce because residents who live near toll gates have a special arrangement.

He also said this is a positive development as it allows companies in the logistics and travel industry a way around having to pay ZINARA tollgates which can sometimes be outside the reach of telecommunications services to execute digital payments.