Source: Zinatha endorses COVID-19 vaccination programme – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TATENDA SQUARE

Traditional healers have endorsed the government’s COVID-19 vaccination programme which began yesterday, with health workers being the first to be inoculated.

Zimbabwe received a donation of 200 000 Sinopharm COVID-19 doses from China on Monday which will vaccinate mostly frontline health workers.

Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association (Zinatha) president George Kandiero told NewsDay yesterday that its members supported the government’s vaccination programme.

“As traditional healers, we are in full support of the vaccination programme as long as the Health ministry approves that the vaccine is scientifically tested and can work,” Kandiero said.

“However, people should also use traditional medicines that were scientifically proven to help boost their immune system since they have no side-effects.”

He called on the government to educate traditional leaders like chiefs and headmen about COVID-19 vaccines so that they can encourage their subjects to

embrace the programme.