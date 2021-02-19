Team Leader – Zimbabwe

About the role

The Health Development Fund (HDF) is a multi-donor pooled fund which runs until December 2021 and is managed by UNICEF. In partnership with the Ministry of Health and Childcare, HDF will improve the quality of life of Zimbabweans attained through guaranteeing every Zimbabwean access to comprehensive and effective health services.

Main Job Purpose:

To lead and direct the day to day operations of the Results Based Financing programme in Zimbabwe and support bidding of the next phase of the programme.

Main Responsibilities of Job:

The Team Leader is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Project, including programmatic implementation, monitoring of objectives and deliverables, financial management and ensuring that the Project is compliant with all Client and Crown Agents requirements. The Team Leader leads a team of 38 staff with 5 direct reports. Reporting into the Country Manager, the Team Leader will be the relationship manager with the client and other key stakeholders.

The Team Leader will be centric to Crown Agents bid for the next phase of the RBF programme. Working closely with Crown Agents HQ health team and the CAZIM team, the Team Leader will advise on strategic approaches and best practice to incorporate in the bid documents

Leadership

• Provide visionary leadership to the team clearly articulating the programme goal and objectives

• Foster sense of ownership of the programme across all staff at all levels

• Ensure that each team member has clear ToRs and performance manage appropriately.

• Work in close collaboration with the Deputy Team Leader, Project Manager and Project Director

• Provide direct line management to 5 staff members

Stakeholder Management/Engagement

• Work closely with key stakeholders across the project

• Read and understand the political landscape in which the programme operates and plan accordingly

• Be receptive to the GoZ’s policy objectives and needs

Programme Implementation

• Develop and implement the project plan which aligns with contracted objectives and other indicators.

• Submission of all key deliverables against project milestones in a timely, quality assured and effective manner, including monthly, quarterly and annual reports

• Astute financial and budget management ensuring that accurate financial forecasts and spend are submitted on time including financials for corporate GM forecasts.

• Effective financial controls and reporting across the Fund including the maintenance of auditable records

• Management of technical delivery of the programme

• Proactively and continually assess risks including fiduciary, reputational and delivery and address them systematically, escalating when necessary

• Ensure timely collection of all required data for M&E, audit and reporting and undertake quality assurance measures to validate findings

• Liaising with Project Manager for any short term technical assistance requirements

• Work in close collaboration with the Project Manager to delineate duties and responsibilities among team members

This contract will only be up until the end of December 2021. We are hoping to win the follow-on project. This position will have a vested interest.

About you

Requirements:

Masters level degree, preference in health economics, health financing or public health.

10+ years programme leadership experience preferably at Team Leader or Chief of Party level

Experience managing a programme with a total contract value of over £20 million

Experience managing a result-based financing or similar type of programme at large scale

About us

You’ll be working with Crown Agents which is a high impact social enterprise passionate about transforming the future for millions of people. Since our creation in 1833 we have worked across the globe to improve public services and drive economic growth. Our expertise is finding new solutions to difficult problems for clients in the areas of health, governance, economic growth, humanitarian action and supply chain services. We work with and train leaders at local, national and international level to achieve lasting change drawing on our insight and experience.

About what’s on offer

Crown Agents offers a competitive benefits package.