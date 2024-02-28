Source: Zinwa concerned over depleting water table –Newsday Zimbabwe

Zinwa head of corporate communication and marketing, Marjorie Munyonga

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) says the fast depleting water table across the country poses a food security threat.

Zinwa urged farmers and other stakeholders to adhere to their water abstraction agreements to ensure fair distribution.

Zimbabwe is reeling from an El Nino-induced drought as seen in poor rainfall patterns with crops now wilting.

Water levels are also depleting due to a prolonged dry spell.

“These developments point to a very critical water security situation for the country during the year with very limited water available for socio-economic activities such as the upcoming winter cropping season and for domestic purposes,” Zinwa head of corporate communication and marketing, Marjorie Munyonga, said in a statement.

“Under these circumstances the need for sustainable, efficient and sound management of the limited available water cannot be overemphasised.”

Munyonga said there was need for individuals and entities to respect water abstraction agreements to ensure fair distribution of water.

“Zinwa is, therefore, appealing to all individuals and entities intending to draw water from national dams for the winter cropping season to apply for or to renew their water abstraction agreements as required by the law,” she said.

“These water abstraction agreements make it possible for Zinwa to properly allocate the available water among the competing needs of diverse users and stakeholders.”

“In the interest of food security and safeguarding compliant farmers and other raw water users, no water shall be released from the dams for any individual or entity without a water abstraction agreement while Zinwa will intensify its monitoring capabilities to detect any illegal water use.”

She advised farmers and raw water users to visit the nearest Zinwa offices for assistance regarding water abstraction agreements.”

As at February 22, 2024, at least 35% more water had been released from the dams for irrigation than in a normal rainy season.

The national dam level average had declined to 84,2% from 84,4% as of February 14, 2024.