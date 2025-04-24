Source: Zion, apostolic sects mourn Pope Francis – The Southern Eye

THE Council for Churches in Africa (CCA) has praised the late Pope Francis’ exemplary discipleship, advocacy for a just society and promotion of religious tolerance and coexistence.

Pore Francis succumbed to celebral stroke and subsequent heart failure on Easter Monday aged 88.

The CCA celebrated the pope’s contribution to creating a world of multiple beliefs and diverse ethics, where different religions thrive.

“The late Pope Francis’ quest for religious tolerance and co-existence has enabled other forms of religions to thrive in a world of multiple beliefs and diverse ethics,” CCA president Rocky Moyo said in a statement.

“As clergymen from Africa, we also take this moment to celebrate his exemplary true discipleship, creation of a just society and advocacy to religious and moral uprightness.

“The late pope will surely be remembered for his advocacy for migrants, critiquing economic inequality, call for social justice and church reforms.”

CCA is an African continental ecumenical and ecclesiastical body representing apostolic, Zion and pentecostal churches.

Pope Francis will be buried on Saturday.

In his final will, the Argentine-born pope said he wished to be buried in St Mary Major Basilica.

The basilica, which sits outside the walls of the Vatican, is home to Francis’ favourite icon of the Virgin Mary, to whom he was particularly devoted.

The burial site is a break from tradition as many of Francis’ predecessors were laid to rest in the crypt of St Peter’s Basilica.

The Papal Basilica of St Mary Major in Rome, Italy, was established around 432AD, according to records.