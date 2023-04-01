Zipra-Nitram property ‘invaders’ given 30-day notice

0

Source: Zipra-Nitram property ‘invaders’ given 30-day notice – The Southern Eye

War veteran Tshinga Dube

The Zipra-Nitram properties committee has given an ultimatum to those occupying its assets to surrender them within 30 days of notice.

“We are inviting anyone who is in possession, using, occupying or controlling any land, farm, residential stand or business entity belonging to Zipra-Nitram or has information on the above to come forward and own up by disclosing such information to the said committee within 30 days,” the notice read.

“Remember this is the mandate of the committee which was assembled on January 28 through Tshinga Dube who was tasked by Zanu PF vice-president Kembo Mohadi. Once this is done, the list will be sent to (President Emmerson Mnangagwa) via Mohadi. It is also much expected that the new dispensation will honour and Zipra properties revert to their rightful owners,” Moyo said.

Government seized the properties under the Unlawful Organisations Act (Caveat Number 15 of 82) in the 1980s alleging that it had discovered arms caches on farms owned by Zapu and Zipra, leading to a crackdown that precipitated the Gukurahundi massacres in which 20 000 civilians in Matabeleland and Midlands were killed by the army.

The veterans had contributed $50 each from their demobilisation payouts after independence to purchase properties through an investment vehicle, Nitram Investments (Private) Limited.

