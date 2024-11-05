Source: Zipra veterans urged to pen liberation stories -Newsday Zimbabwe

FORMER Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (Zipra) fighters have been urged to document their experiences during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle in a bid to preserve the country’s history and prevent its distortion.

Speaking during the Soviet/Russian Role in the Liberation Struggle in Zimbabwe exhibition last week, Joshua Nkomo National Foundation projects director Gilbert Moyo emphasised the importance of recording first-hand accounts to ensure the accuracy and authenticity of Zimbabwe’s historical narrative.

“I urge all the former Zipra fighters here to document and write books about their experiences during the liberation struggle. Remember that history is written by the victor, hence it is important for you to pen everything before you pass away,” Moyo said.

“Our history is not documented, hence there is a need to write it down. It can be a 10-page to 20-page book, the most important thing is not to lose our history.

“Let us reflect on who we are, how we are and also the legacy that we are going to leave for children.”

Former Zipra fighter Retired Brigadier General Abel Mazinyane said it was important to preserve Zimbabwe’s history, particularly the experiences of those who fought for freedom.

He added that he believed recording their stories was crucial for preserving the nation’s legacy and revealing the sacrifices made by heroes like himself.

“It is very important because it preserves our history and it reveals who were the people who sacrificed for the freedom of Zimbabwe,” Mazinyane said.

“I think it will also give the youths the task and desire to also preserve history and pass it on to the next generations.

“Documenting our experiences will make the youths who read the books proud of how we fought for our country ourselves.”

Former Zipra commander Thomas Ngwenya indicated that the history of Zimbabwe was 90% distorted.

“What I can say is that 90% of the history in Zimbabwe is distorted. I already have a file where I write my own history. As for the Zipra experiences, most of the history has been washed and is flowing in many rivers,” Ngwenya said.

The government confiscated Zapu and Zipra war records and properties in 1982 at the height of Gukurahundi killings.