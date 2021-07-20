ZLHR cautions govt over improper documentation at COVID-19 vaccinations centres

ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has asked the Ministry of Health and Child Care to issue proper vaccination cards to people who would have been vaccinated against coronavirus to avoid compromising the ongoing countrywide inoculation programme.

In a letter written to Health and Child Care Minister Constantino

Chiwenga, ZLHR lawyer Paidamoyo Saurombe advised the Vice-President

that the human rights organisation had observed that some vaccination

centres were not issuing vaccination cards and were instead issuing

out hand written papers as vaccination cards.

Saurombe stated that considering the efforts being made by the

Ministry of Health and Child Care to roll-out coronavirus vaccines

across the country, the failure to issue out proper vaccination cards

will compromise these efforts.

The human rights lawyer said at the commencement of the vaccination

programme, Chiwenga’s ministry indicated that paper vaccination cards

were being issued as a stop-gap measure while electronic vaccination

cards would be issued out.

However, Saurombe said instead of moving towards issuing electronic

vaccination cards, it appears the Ministry of Health and Child Care is

retrogressing to issuing out handwritten notes in place of electronic

cards.

Saurombe reminded Chiwenga that the right to health-care and human

dignity enshrined in the Constitution can only be realised when proper

documentation is issued out to people.

He expressed fears that the vaccination programme will be derailed and

compromised if proper documentation is not issued out to people

accessing vaccination at some treatment centres hence it is in the

government and people’s interest to have proper documentation issued

out.

Saurombe asked Chiwenga to advise ZLHR on the progress that has been

made in having electronic cards issued out and the immediate measures

that the Ministry of Health and Child Care will take to have proper

vaccination cards issued out.