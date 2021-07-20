ZLHR cautions govt over improper documentation at COVID-19 vaccinations centres

ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has asked the Ministry of Health and Child Care to issue proper vaccination cards to people who would have been vaccinated against coronavirus to avoid compromising the ongoing countrywide inoculation programme.
In a letter written to Health and Child Care Minister Constantino
Chiwenga, ZLHR lawyer Paidamoyo Saurombe advised the Vice-President
that the human rights organisation had observed that some vaccination
centres were not issuing vaccination cards and were instead issuing
out hand written papers as vaccination cards.
Saurombe stated that considering the efforts being made by the
Ministry of Health and Child Care to roll-out coronavirus vaccines
across the country, the failure to issue out proper vaccination cards
will compromise these efforts.
The human rights lawyer said at the commencement of the vaccination
programme, Chiwenga’s ministry indicated that paper vaccination cards
were being issued as a stop-gap measure while electronic vaccination
cards would be issued out.
However, Saurombe said instead of moving towards issuing electronic
vaccination cards, it appears the Ministry of Health and Child Care is
retrogressing to issuing out handwritten notes in place of electronic
cards.
Saurombe reminded Chiwenga that the right to health-care and human
dignity enshrined in the Constitution can only be realised when proper
documentation is issued out to people.
He expressed fears that the vaccination programme will be derailed and
compromised if proper documentation is not issued out to people
accessing vaccination at some treatment centres hence it is in the
government and people’s interest to have proper documentation issued
out.
Saurombe asked Chiwenga to advise ZLHR on the progress that has been
made in having electronic cards issued out and the immediate measures
that the Ministry of Health and Child Care will take to have proper
vaccination cards issued out.
