Source: Kariba woman survives buffalo attack | The Herald

The woman being rushed to hospital

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A Kariba woman yesterday afternoon sustained serious injuries in a gory buffalo attack in the resort town as human-wildlife conflicts continue to rise.

The woman (name not known)who is currently recuperating at Kariba district hospital was attacked by the wounded buffalo on her left thigh with the beast’s horn protruding to the other side and back as she was looking for manure near the town’s sewer ponds.

Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife (Zimparks) spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo could not be contacted for comment but Kariba district medical officer, Dr Godwin Muza confirmed the attack adding the woman was being treated at the Kariba hospital.

According to eyewitneses, the woman was thrown mid-air before she was gored by the buffalo’s horns.

Recently, a man was trampled to death by an elephant while a nine-year-old girl survived a stray jumbo attack through whiskers in the town.