ZLHR condemns attacks on medical practitioners

ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) notes with extreme concern some social media statements issued by a government representative labelling some medical practitioners as medical assassins.

In a message posted on Twitter, Nick Mangwana, the Permanent Secretary

in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services

boldly claimed that some unidentified medical practitioners were

medical assassins, who were weaponising the outbreak of Coronavirus

(COVID-19) to ill-treat and target certain politicians within their

care.

It is unfortunate and regrettable that we have high ranking government

officials who are making such bold statements on unverified and

unfounded allegations.

ZLHR finds this allegation absurd and unwarranted at a critical time

when all medical practitioners and ordinary citizens are giving their

all in seeking to curb the spread of coronavirus which is claiming the

precious lives of people. Such statements are also very dangerous and

may lead to certain sections of society shunning medical treatment

should they be infected by COVID-19.

It is shocking that while medical practitioners are being celebrated

the world over during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as they

battle to save people from one of the most infectious viral attacks in

recent years, Zimbabwean authorities seem to frown at their valuable

efforts and contributions.

It is unfortunate that this is not the first time that medical

practitioners have been accused by government officials of committing

such misdemeanours as in recent years and months authorities have

summarily dismissed doctors and nurses from employment after accusing

them of being influenced by political motives in protesting against

poor remuneration and working conditions.

Of note is that our medical practitioners are risking their lives by

caring for patients suffering from COVID-19 without provision of

adequate personal protective equipment and other safety measures in

their workplaces and this has not deterred them to sacrifice a lot for

people.

ZLHR is worried that government is defying observations and

recommendations by the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights

(ACHPR) which in Resolution 443 on the Human Rights Situation in the

Republic of Zimbabwe following its meeting during the 66th Ordinary

session released in August 2020 expressed concern on medical

practitioners, who were arrested for demanding improved salaries and

working conditions. The ACHPR also urged the government to protect the

rights of medical practitioners and address their concerns for better

wages and working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ZLHR reminds government of the need to guarantee protection of the

rights of medical practitioners and demands that authorities address

their concerns in line with the Resolution of the ACHPR.

ZLHR urges government to treat and protect the country’s remaining

healthcare personnel with dignity as this is our most valuable assets

on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.