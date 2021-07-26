ZLHR fights for reinstatement of nurse suspended over pregnancy 

ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has asked United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) to reinstate a nurse who was suspended from a training programme after a pregnancy test returned a false positive result.

Authorities at UBH on 17 May 2021, suspended Sibongikosi Jacoline Dube

from participating in a nurse training programme after a pregnancy

test conducted on her as a requirement of the programme reportedly

returned a positive result.

In a letter written to UBH Chief Executive Officer Dr Narcisius

Dzvanga, Jabulani Mhlanga of ZLHR protested against the discrimination

and ill-treatment of the aspiring nurse.

Mhlanga said Dube had advised him that on the day the pregnancy test

was taken, a certain Ms. S Moyo had informed the group of nursing

trainees of a “mix-up” in the test results conducted at a UBH

laboratory.

Mhlanga said after receiving the pregnancy results Dube conducted a

self-test whose results were negative and she informed officials at

UBH of this development.

Dube, Mhlanga said, also undertook further testing at Mpilo Central

Hospital and the results were negative.

But despite the outcome of the second set of the pregnancy test

results and numerous engagements with some UBH officials as well as

some officials from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dube has

not been reinstated to continue with the nurse training programme.

Mhlanga charged that the decision taken by UBH to keep Dube out of the

training programme was grossly unreasonable and unfair and in

violation of section 68 of the Constitution, which provides for the

right to administrative justice and also in violation of section 3 of

the Administrative Justice Act.

The human rights lawyer said UBH’s policy is contrary to the national

objectives of the Constitution in particular section 17 which provides

that the State must promote the full participation of women in all

spheres of the Zimbabwean society on the basis of equality with men.

Furthermore, Mhlanga said section 56 of the Constitution affords women

to enjoy the right to equal treatment including the right to equal

opportunities in political, economic, cultural and social spheres and

prohibits unfair treatment or discrimination on the grounds of

pregnancy.

Mhlanga asked UBH to reinstate Dube to continue with the nurse

training programme with immediate effect and also urgently align its

policy to the provisions of the Constitution.

The human rights lawyer said if UBH fails to respond favourably to

Dube’s request, he will institute legal proceedings against the

state-run hospital to assert and protect her constitutionally

enshrined rights.

UBH is yet to respond to Mhlanga’s letter.