BILL WATCH

Source: Open Committee Meetings Tuesday 27th and Thursday 29th July – The Zimbabwean

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 28/2021]

Open Committee Meetings Tuesday 27th and Thursday 29th July

[All Meetings Strictly on Zoom Only]

Only four committee meetings will be in “open session” on Tuesday and Thursday this week, as listed below.

ALL MEETINGS WILL BE VIRTUAL – ON THE ZOOM PLATFORM.

How to Follow Proceedings on ZOOM Platform

For assistance in following the proceedings in the other two meetings on the ZOOM platform, interested persons should contact Parliament’s Public Relations Office on 024 2700181 – 6; or 024 2252936 – 55 for the links. [When we have them, we shall also try to notify these links on Veritas social media – https://www.facebook.com/pages/VeritasZim/567882163325217 and http://www.twitter.com/veritaszim]

Tuesday 27th July at 10 am

Portfolio Committee: Health and Child Care

Oral evidence from the Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care on utilisation of COVID-19 funds.

Thursday 29th July at 10 am

Portfolio Committee: Information, Media and Broadcasting Services

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services on the Zimbabwe Digital Migration Programme.

Portfolio Committee: Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation

Oral evidence from Old Mutual, Zimbabwe on modalities in the disbursement of Kurera Ukondla Youth Fund.

Portfolio Committee: Energy and Power Development

Unpacking of the Renewable Energy and Biofuels Policies by the Ministry of Energy and Power Development.

Reminder

Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.

Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.