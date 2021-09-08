Source: ZLHR intervenes to protect villagers at risk of losing land to miner – The Zimbabwean

ZLHR lawyer Tinashe Chinopfukutwa on 2 September 2021 wrote a letter

to the Mining Commissioner for Mashonaland East province and to the

Environmental Management Agency seeking explanations regarding the

existence of a prospecting licence authorising the miner to peg the

village so as to conduct mining activities.

Chinopfukutwa said in the event that a prospecting licence was granted

to Heijin Mining Company, then the pegging of Kaseke Village is

unlawful as a holder of a prospecting licence shall not exercise any

of the rights conferred in terms of the prospecting licence on

communal land without the consent of the occupier.

The human rights lawyer stated that the pegging of Kaseke Village

without consultation and the consent of the occupiers of the land is

unlawful and that in terms of Section 31(1)(h) of the Mines and

Minerals Act, no holder of a prospecting licence can proceed to peg

communal land occupied as a village without the written consent of the

Rural District Council of the area concerned.

Chinopfukutwa has asked if any Environmental Impact Assessment was

conducted in relation to the mining project and if so to be furnished

with a copy of the certificate approving the prospecting and pegging

of Kaseke Village by Heijin Mining Company.