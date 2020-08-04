HARARE Magistrate Ngoni Nduna on Saturday 1 August 2020 granted bail to 13 residents of the capital city, who appeared before him facing various charges after they were arrested by some Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members in different suburbs for allegedly taking part in anti-government demonstrations.

Source: ZLHR secures release of protest detainees on bail – The Zimbabwean

Magistrate Nduna granted RTGS$5 000 bail to renowned author and film

maker Tsitsi Dangarembga and Julie Gabriel Barnes and ordered them to

report at some ZRP stations once a week on Fridays, not to interfere

with state witnesses, continue residing at their given residential

addresses and surrender their passports until their matter is

finalised.

Dangarembga and Barnes, who were represented by Chris Mhike, Alec

Muchadehama and Paidamoyo Saurombe of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human

Rights (ZLHR) were charged with participating in a public gathering

with intention to promote public violence, breach of peace or bigotry

as defined in Section 37(1)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and

Reform) Act.

Prosecutors Michael Reza and Tendai Shonhayi alleged that Dangarembga

and Barnes participated in a demonstration in Borrowdale suburb while

holding some placards inscribed “Free Hopewell, free Jacob #Zimbabwe”,

“We want better reform our institution” and “Free our journalists”.

Dangarembga and Barnes were also charged with unnecessary movement

during the COVID-19 National Lockdown without any exemption with

prosecutors pressing a charge of contravening section 4(1)(a) of the

Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment)

(National Lockdown) Order Statutory Instrument 77/2020.

Mhike, Muchadehama, Saurombe told Magistrate Nduna that they will file

some written submissions on complaints against some ZRP members

regarding the manner in which Dangarembga and Barnes were arrested,

challenge their placement on remand and also challenge the manner in

which the charge of unnecessary movement was surreptitiously put to

their clients. Dangarembga and Barnes return to court on 18 September

2020.

Magistrate Nduna also set free lawyer and opposition MDC-Alliance

party spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere together with six other

Harare residents namely Tinotenda Muskwe, Tinashe Murapata, Jessica

Drury, Nyasha Musandu, Josse Lotter and Simon Drury by granting each

of them RTGS$5 000 bail and ordering them to report at various ZRP

stations once a week on Fridays, not to interfere with state

witnesses, continue residing at their given residential addresses and

surrender their passports until their matter is finalised.

Mahere, Muskwe, Murapata, Jessica, Musandu, Lotter and Simon, who were

represented by Mhike, Muchadehama, Saurombe of ZLHR and Andrea Dracos

of Honey and Blanckenberg Legal Practitioners, were arrested on Friday

31 July 2020 by ZRP members and charged with participating in a public

gathering with intention to promote public violence, breach of peace

or bigotry as defined in Section 37(1)(b) of Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act.

Mahere, Muskwe, Murapata, Jessica, Musandu, Lotter and Simon were also

charged with unnecessary movement during the COVID-19 National

Lockdown without any exemption with prosecutors pressing a charge of

contravening section 4(1)(a) of the Public Health (COVID-19

Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order

Statutory Instrument 77/2020.

Reza and Shonhayi told Magistrate Nduna that Mahere, Muskwe, Murapata,

Jessica, Musandu, Lotter and Simon participated in an illegal

demonstration in Mt Pleasant suburb while holding some placards

written “Free Zim”, “#Free MDC Trio”, “#Stop abductions” and “#Hands

off Constitution”.

Mhike, Muchadehama, Saurombe and Dracos told Magistrate Nduna that

they will file some written submissions outlining their clients’

complaints against ZRP members and will also challenge the placement

on remand of their clients including the inclusion of the charge of

unnecessary movement of which no warned and cautioned statements were

recorded from the accused persons before they were hurriedly brought

to court.

Mahere, Muskwe, Murapata, Jessica, Musandu, Lotter and Simon will be

back in court on 18 September 2020.

Terrence Guta aged 26 years and Loveridge Chinzvende aged 32 years

were arrested on Friday 31 July 2020 along Sherwood road in Strathaven

suburb and charged with participating in a public gathering with

intention to promote public violence, breach of peace or bigotry as

defined in Section 37(1)(b) of Criminal Law (Codification and Reform)

Act.

Guta and Chinzvende, who were represented by Douglas Coltart of ZLHR,

were also charged with unnecessary movement during the COVID-19

National Lockdown without any exemption in what prosecutors said is

defined in section 4(1)(a) of the Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention,

Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order Statutory

Instrument 77/2020.

Reza and Shonhayi alleged that Guta and Chinzvende carried some

placards with messages which read; “No Corruption”, “Stop Abductions”,

“Free Zimbabwe” “Free Hope and Jacob” and “End Hunger”.

Guta and Chinzvende were granted RTGS$5 000 bail each by Magistrate

Nduna and ordered to report at some ZRP stations once a week on

Fridays, not to interfere with state witnesses, continue residing at

their given residential addresses and surrender passports in respect

of Guta.

Guta and Chinzvende return to court on 18 September 2020, where the

court will entertain hearing of complaints which the duo have against

ZRP members, who arrested and severely assaulted them while they were

detained in a bush. Coltart also intends to challenge the placement of

his clients on remand.

Paul Besa, a resident of Sunningdale suburb was also arrested on 31

July 2020 in Graniteside industrial area by some ZRP members who

claimed that he held some placards written “Respect our Constitution”,

“You can ignore or kill us but you will regret” and “Hope is our

hero”.

Besa was charged with incitement to commit public violence as defined

in section 36(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act

alternatively incitement to participate in a public gathering with

intention to promote public violence, breach of peace or bigotry as

defined in Section 37(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and

Reform) Act.

Besa, who was represented by Tapiwa Muchineripi of ZLHR, was also

charged with unnecessary movement during the COVID-19 National

Lockdown without any exemption in what prosecutors said was defined in

section 4(1)(a) of the Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment

and Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order Statutory Instrument 77/2020.

Like the other accused persons, Muchineripi told Magistrate Nduna that

he will file some written submissions detailing his client’s

complaints against ZRP members and will also challenge the placement

on remand of his client including the surreptitious inclusion of the

charge of unnecessary movement.

Another Harare resident Phillip Chamunorwa Ndengu of Glenview suburb

was also arrested on Friday 31 July 2020 by ZRP members who charged

him with incitement to commit public violence as defined in section

187(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act as read with

section 37(1)(a) of Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act

alternatively incitement to commit public violence as defined in

section 187(1)(a) as read with section 36(1)(a) of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act.

Besa, who was represented by Ephraim Ndlovu of Mabundu and Ndlovu Law

Chambers, was also charged with unnecessary movement during the

COVID-19 National Lockdown without any exemption in what prosecutors

said is defined in section 4(1)(a) of the Public Health (COVID-19

Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order

Statutory Instrument 77/2020.

Reza and Shonhayi alleged that Besa was seen by some police officers

on Friday 31 July 2020 at around 05:45 am while taking pictures in the

central business centre.

The prosecutors claimed that Besa insulted some police officers as

people who were letting down the majority of Zimbabweans by taking an

active role in barring demonstrations aimed at removing President

Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

The police officers went on to seize Besa’s mobile phone handset and

proceeded to check some messages and found a self-recorded video where

he was saying “I am sick and tired of the government, it is torturing

people and it is not paying good salaries to its security forces”,

“tirikuda vanhu vane nzara nehasha to fight and effect regime change

in Zimbabwe”.

Reza and Shonhayi charged that after going through Besa’s mobile phone

handset, ZRP members also discovered that he is an active participant

in two WhatsApp groups titled “31 July Blood Demo” which has 255

participants and #31 July Mass Protest” with 244 members

The two groups, prosecutors alleged, were “awash” with audios,

messages and videos shared and used to incite people to participate in

the 31 July 2020 “illegal” demonstrations and commit public violence.

In Bulawayo, Panashe Vongai Sivindani was set free on Saturday 1

August 2020 on RTGS$2 000 bail after she appeared at Bulawayo

Magistrates Court answering to charges of incitement to commit public

violence as defined in section 187(1)(a)(b) of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act as read with section 36(1)(a)(b) of the

Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

In court, prosecutors alleged that the 22 year-old university student

intentionally displayed placards bearing the message; “#No to

corruption”, #Free Hopewell”, “#No to nepotism”, “#No commissioned law

enforcement and justice system” and “#We want accountability” while

inside TM Supermarket at Ascot Shopping Centre.

Prosecutors charged that they managed to identify Sivindani after

viewing video footage of a CCTV recording which they obtained from an

unnamed manager at TM Supermarket which showed the university student

displaying the alleged placards as she carried out her shopping.