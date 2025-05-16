Source: ZNCC to hold annual congress in June -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) will hold its annual congress in June, aimed at fostering inclusive growth, enhancing the business climate and strengthening public-private collaboration.

This comes as companies are currently closing or entering corporate rescue in response to the growing macroeconomic challenges currently plaguing the country.

At the centre of these challenges is the exchange rate volatility owing to controlled and artificial forex rates.

ZNCC representative Joseph Hove told NewsDay Business that the congress would take place in the resort city of Victoria Falls from June 25 to 28 next month.

It will be held under the theme Unlocking Business Potential through Policy, Partnerships and Productivity.

“The 2025 ZNCC annual congress will take place from June 25 to 28 at the luxurious Elephant Hills Resort in Victoria Falls,” Hove said.

“This premier national business gathering will convene leading voices from the private sector, government, development partners, and academia to discuss innovative strategies for fostering inclusive growth, enhancing the business climate, and strengthening public-private collaboration.”

He said the congress would also include the prestigious National Business Awards and Presidential Dinner on June 26, and be complemented by a series of high-level sessions, networking engagements, and exhibitions.

“Notably, Friday June 28 features the ZNCC Presidential Golf Tournament, where business and policy leaders will tee off in a relaxed yet high-powered networking setting on the world-class Elephant Hills golf course, with the breath-taking Victoria Falls as the backdrop,” Hove added.

Despite many attempts by the business community to get the government to provide relief in terms of taxes, ensure timeous utility service delivery, reduce export retentions, improve liquidity constraints, and address the overall high-cost structure, the authorities have not responded adequately.

However, businesses did commend the government for repealing Statutory Instrument 81A of 2024, which penalised the pricing of goods and services above the official exchange rate as it will allow for an accurate price discovery.