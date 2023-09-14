Source: ZNCC Urges Mnangagwa To Appoint Fresh Set Of Permanent Secretaries

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) CEO, Chris Mugaga, has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa should appoint a fresh set of permanent secretaries with the requisite skills to lead the ministries.

Mnangagwa on Monday appointed a new 26-member cabinet following his re-election for a second and final term last month.

Speaking to ZBC, Mugaga said there should be deeper changes in the civil service and those who fail to deliver should be fired. He said: