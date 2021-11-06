Source: ZRA reviews water allocation at Kariba – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

THE Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has increased the amount of water allocated to both Zimbabwe and Zambia for power generation at Kariba by three billion cubic meters (3BCM).

The increase follows an announcement made on June, 23, 2021 where Zesco Limited and Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) were jointly granted an additional 12 billion cubic meters (12BCM) of water.

Consequently, the 2021 allocation increased from the initial combined allocation of 30BCM granted at the commencement of 2021 to 42BCM.